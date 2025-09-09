Stars Rally Fans As AFRIMA 2025 Voting Portal Opens Sept 10

Africa’s music industry is buzzing with anticipation as fans and artistes gear up for the opening of the online voting portal for the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

The International Committee of AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), has announced that public voting will officially open on September 10, via www.afrima.org, and will run until November 28, two days before the grand Main Awards Ceremony in Lagos.

AFRIMA hit a record-breaking 10,717 entries this year (the highest in its history), following a 10-day screening process conducted by a 13-member international jury. 271 songs from 270 artistes received a total of 378 nominations across 40 categories. These entries represent all five African regions as well as the diaspora.

Winners will be determined through a combination of public votes and votes from the AFRIMA Academy. To take part in the AFRIMA 2025 voting, music lovers are encouraged to log on to www.afrima. org or head directly to vote.afrima. org. For returning voters, it’s a quick login with existing details.

First-time users, however, must click “Create Account”, provide the required information, and keep their username and password safe for subsequent logins throughout the voting period. Once inside, each voter is welcomed to a personal dashboard, a hub that records voting activity and generates a unique shareable URL.

This link is more than just a tool for spreading the word; every time others use it to log in and vote, the original voter earns additional vote counts that can be cast for any artiste in any category. Each account is entitled to 40 votes daily, with every vote carrying 100 value points.

Fans can distribute these votes across nominees in both the Regional and Continental categories. The portal makes the process easy: voters can browse through nominees, complete with artiste names, images, tracks, country details, and preview links via YouTube or SoundCloud, before simply clicking the “Vote” button.

However, the Legend Award is different. The winner in this category is chosen solely by the International Committee of AFRIMA, which holds full voting power. The voting process that determines winners at AFRIMA Awards is audited by a globally renowned auditing firm.