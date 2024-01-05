Stars Hunting Edition: Edo Music Legends Take Centre Stage

The best of Edo music legends will take centre stage as SIO Events Centre comes alive on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in a show tagged Stars Hunting Edition.

Organised by 4Bits Family, the show which is in continuation of the resolve to see that Edo cultural music continues to reverberate around the world, is to celebrate Edo music legends.

The list of the legends that’ll feature at the event includes Monday Edo, Dr Fabomo, Evang, Omo Chikobe, Prof Richard Ugiagbe, Eritio Solee Solee and a host of others.

Speaking in a chat, the big boss at 24Bits Family, Igbinosun Dickson Osarobo, urged all to get ready to be blown away by the biggest and grandest indigenous live performance show that promises to showcase and celebrate the rich indigenous talent of the Edo people.

Continuing, Osarobo, who gave a musical beat to the Bini anthem, urged all to come and experience “the energy and passion of indigenous music that have been passed down through generations in an event set to exhibit a true celebration of our cultural heritage. bringing you an unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe.”

24Bits Family led by Osarobo had in the past years celebrated the musical legends of Edo State by organising their sons into a formidable group touring the world yearly.

It also organised Edonimose, the biggest end-of-year cultural music event in the UK jamming in major cities.

In 2022, sons of Edo music legends toured major European cities courtesy of 24Bits in partnership with Ehizoya Golden Entertainment e.v. only to return to the same SIO centre, Benin City to a tumultuous welcome event in January 2023.

Also in the summer of 2023, another selection of Sons of Edo music legends had toured Canada and other North American cities.

It’s gathered that it’s due to popular demand that the legends themselves are standing up for recognition so to speak.