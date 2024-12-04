Starmer: UK Does Not Need To Choose Between US, EU

Share

UK prime minister has rejected any suggestion that the United Kingdom must choose between closer ties with the US or the European Union, when Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Sir Keir Starmer said his government would “never turn away” from its partnership with the US, and also promised to build stronger bonds with Europe, reports the BBC.

He also stressed the world faced “dangerous times”, saying stability was essential for growth, so the UK must continue to back Ukraine against Russia “as an erratic, increasingly desperate aggressor”.

He added: “There is no growth without security – and no security without alliances.” Speaking at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London’s Guildhall, an annual event held by the City of London Corporation and where the PM traditionally speaks on international issues, Starmer set out how the UK would now “stand tall on the world stage”.

