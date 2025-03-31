Share

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and United States (US) President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about negotiating an economic prosperity deal between the two nations.

This development was made known in a statement issued from Downing Street, confirming that both leaders spoke via phone conversation, where they discussed ongoing negotiations and agreed to remain in contact in the coming days.

New Telegraph recalls that Trump had said on Friday that his administration was open to negotiating separate deals with countries looking to avoid US tariffs.

However, he noted that any such agreements would only be pursued after his government announces new reciprocal levies on April 2.

The US President revealed that several countries, including the UK, had approached Washington in a bid to strike deals and mitigate the potential impact of the looming tariffs.

This development comes amid growing concerns over trade relations between the two allies, as Britain seeks to strengthen economic ties with the US post-Brexit. Further negotiations are expected to continue this week.

