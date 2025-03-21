Starmer: Putin’ll Breach Ukraine Deal If It’s Not Defended

Share

Russian President Vladimir Putin would breach a peace deal with Ukraine if it is not defended, Sir Keir Starmer has said, after attending a meeting of senior military leaders in London.

The UK prime minister said any agreement to stop the fighting between Russia and Ukraine would “only be lasting” if there were “security arrangements in place”.

He was speaking at Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London, where more than 20 countries gathered at a closed meeting to discuss proposals for troops in Ukraine to help guarantee the country’s security as part of any peace deal, reports the BBC.

Sir Keir said security arrangements would make clear to Russia there would be “severe consequences if they are to breach any deal”.

The prime minister said the UK and its allies were moving from “political momentum” to “military planning”, which he said had “to be done now” before a deal was agreed.

