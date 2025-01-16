Starmer Calls For Permanent Deal Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Share

The newly appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Keir Starmer on Thursday called for a permanent deal on the Israel and Palestine crisis.

Starmer’s call is coming a few hours after Israel and Hamas agreed to a Ceasefire deal.

The UK PM while commending the two states for accepting the ceasefire clause, suggested that the two countries adopt the two-state solution to end the war.

According to the statement, Starmer stated that the ceasefire would ensure families are reunited and return peace to the region.

READ ALSO:

He said, “After months of devastating bloodshed and countless lives lost, this is the long-overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for. They have borne the brunt of this conflict — triggered by the brutal terrorists of Hamas, who committed the deadliest massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust on October 7th, 2023. “The hostages, who were brutally ripped from their homes on that day and held captive in unimaginable conditions ever since, can now finally return to their families. But we should also use this moment to pay tribute to those who won’t make it home – including the British people who were murdered by Hamas. We will continue to mourn and remember them.

Share

Please follow and like us: