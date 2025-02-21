Starmer Backs Zelensky After Trump Calls Him ‘Dictator’

Share

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has backed Volodymyr Zelensky as a “democratically elected leader” after Donald Trump described the Ukrainian president as a “dictator”.

Sir Keir called Zelensky on Wednesday evening and told him it was “perfectly reasonable” for Ukraine to “suspend elections during wartime as the UK did during World War II”, Downing Street said.

Trump had earlier criticised Zelensky, saying he had done a “terrible job” and claiming “he refuses to have elections” in Ukraine.

Zelensky’s five-year term was due to end in May 2024, but elections have been suspended since martial law was declared after Russia’s invasion, reports the BBC. Sir Keir will travel to Washington DC next week for his first in-person meeting with Trump.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said Ukraine needs to “tone down” its criticism of the US and sign a minerals deal being pushed by President Trump.

Share

Please follow and like us: