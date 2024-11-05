Starmer Announces Extra £75m To Tackle People Smugglers

Share

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is to announce an extra £75m to tackle people smuggling gangs.

The Interpol general assembly is being held in the UK for the first time in more than 50 years as Sir Keir seeks to reset the country’s approach to border security.

The cash boost takes funding for the UK’s new Border Security Command (BSC) to a total of £150m for new tech hubs, and expanding staffing for enforcement, intelligence and prosecution staff, reports the BBC.

Sir Keir is expected to warn the Glasgow summit, which brings together senior police and ministers from nearly 200 Interpol member countries, that “the world needs to wake up to the severity of this challenge”.

