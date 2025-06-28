Starlink Resumes Customer Activations In Nigeria

… Prioritizes Lagos, Abuja

Elon Musk’s satellite internet company, SpaceX Starlink, has officially resumed customer activations across Nigeria, following a months-long pause tied to regulatory issues.

In an email statement released on Saturday, Starlink confirmed the nationwide reactivation of its services, with high-demand areas such as Lagos, Abuja, and other major urban centres receiving priority.

The statement partly reads, “The internet service provider has officially resumed activations for customers nationwide, with Lagos, Abuja, and other high-demand regions at the forefront of this exciting revival.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the move comes after Starlink temporarily halted new customer activations between October and November 2024, amid unresolved regulatory concerns with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The suspension followed controversy over unauthorised price hikes imposed on Nigerian users—reportedly affecting its growing base of over 60,000 subscribers—which drew scrutiny from regulatory authorities.

Starlink’s return is expected to strengthen Nigeria’s broadband penetration, especially in underserved areas, with its satellite-based connectivity offering an alternative to traditional internet infrastructure.

The renewed rollout signals the company’s renewed commitment to regulatory compliance and market expansion in Africa’s largest economy.