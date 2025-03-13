Starlink Leads Nigeria’s ISP, Becomes Second-Largest

Share

With its new active subscriber-base totaling 65,564, Starlink, the satellite-based broadband service from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has become the second-largest internet service provider (ISP) in Nigeria.

According to the latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for Q4 2024, Starlink now has 65,564 active subscribers, overtaking FiberOne, which recorded 33,010 subscribers.

Since it entered the Nigerian market in early 2023, Starlink has been growing fast, offering high-speed satellite-based broadband to users in both urban and underserved rural areas.

Unlike traditional ISPs reliant on fibre optics and wireless networks, Starlink’s low-Earth orbit satellite technology provides nationwide coverage, including remote locations where other providers struggle with connectivity issues.

Even with its premium pricing, Starlink’s user base more than doubled within a year, increasing from 23,897 subscribers in 2023 to 65,564 by the end of 2024.

This surge points to the level of demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity, particularly in areas underserved by traditional ISPs.

Starlink offers speeds of up to 250 Mbps, far outpacing the offerings of most local ISPs that rely on fibre optics and wireless networks.

Spectranet, which operates on fibre and terrestrial wireless networks, is Nigeria’s largest ISP with 105,441 subscribers, despite losing 8,428 users over the past year.

Its subscriber base declined from 113,869 at the end of 2023 to 105,441 in Q3 2024, with no further changes in Q4. Unlike Starlink’s satellite-based model, Spectranet and other traditional ISPs must pay right-of-way fees, tower installations, and power infrastructure costs, making expansion slower and more expensive.

Other ISPs in Nigeria include Tizeti Networks, with 18,881 subscribers; ipNX Nigeria, serving 16,166 subscribers; and VDT Communications, catering to 6,307 subscribers.

Starlink’s success comes as consumer complaints about the poor internet quality provided by mobile network operators and ISPs are on the high side. Unlike its competitors, Starlink expands its satellite network globally, improving speeds, reducing latency, and enhancing service reliability.

As of February 2025, SpaceX had launched 8,039 Starlink satellites, with 7,082 still in orbit and 7,049 fully operational.

