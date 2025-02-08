Stardom takes away celebrities’ freedom –Adebowale Kehinde

Share

Nollywood actress and young entrepreneur, Adebowale Kehinde popularly known in the movie industry as MassKennyD is one of the rising stars making Nollywood proud with their beauty and acting prowess.

The graduate of Accounting from the Esa-Oke College of Technology, Osun whose profile in the industry is gradually rising speaks on the challenges she faced while starting out and how she remained unshaken because of her passion for acting.

Explaining how she got into the world of make believe, “Right from when I was in primary school, I always enjoyed performing with the Drama & Cultural Group and this continued even in secondary school. After my O’Level education, I met with Aunty Laide Bakare who I looked up to while growing up. I used to call her Aunty Idowu, I told her about my passion to do what she does and officially, she started taking me along with her to film locations.

Speaking about the challenges she faced while starting out in the industry, MassKennyD stated her displeasure about the misconceptions people have about actors and actresses, “People have misconceptions that because you appear on their screen, you must be extremely rich and comfortable. But one major challenge is not being as free as I would have bearing in mind that some people might recognize me. The freedom is not there for well-known artistes.”

The rising star also shed light on bullying in the industry, especially by many senior colleagues. “I have never liked the feeling of being bullied. This is something almost every last child can relate with. For this reason, I have a strong aversion to bullying. So, I try not to overstep my boundaries so as not to create issues with senior colleagues because I like to fight for what’s right and just.

