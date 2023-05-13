Star Players Want To Join Man United Despite Ownership Uncertainty – Ten Hag

Despite the uncertainties surrounding the club’s ownership, Erik ten Hag is adamant that Manchester United will be appealing to potential star players in the offseason.

After taking over at Old Trafford last year, Ten Hag admitted on Friday that he occasionally had trouble persuading players to sign with United during the first transfer window.

The United manager is anticipated to be active in the close-season transfer market, with one of his top priorities being a goalscorer to relieve Marcus Rashford of some of the burden.

There are many unanswered uncertainties over United’s long-term future because the Glazer family hasn’t designated a favourite offender among those attempting to purchase the club from the Americans.

Ten Hag, however, thinks he can convince potential customers of his clear vision. players after pushing them into the top four of the Premier League with four games remaining, winning the League Cup, United’s first trophy in six years, and reaching the FA Cup final.

“I see a big difference in comparison with last year. There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players,” Ten Hag said.

“Now many players see the project, what’s going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially. They are really keen to come, I’ve noticed that

“It looks like there were a lot of doubts when we approached players. This year, many quality players really want to come.”

Ten Hag’s conversations with players and their agents will be easier if United can lock down fourth place.

Fifth-placed Liverpool’s six-game winning streak, coupled with successive defeats for Ten Hag’s men, has closed the gap to one point on United, who have a game in hand.

“I think in football, particularly top football, it is always a test. We can take confidence and take belief because we have proven we’ve beaten the best teams in the world,” Ten Hag said ahead of Saturday’s game against the Wolves.

“But yes, it’s a test of courage if we can do it because we are in the right position and now we have to finish it.”