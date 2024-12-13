""" """

December 14, 2024
Star Luxury Property Brokers Charged With Sex Trafficking In US

Two famous real estate brokers and their brother have been charged with sex trafficking in a case involving the alleged drugging, assaulting and raping of dozens of women in more than a decade.

Prosecutors said Tal and Oren Alexander, who are known for selling high-end properties in New York and Miami, along with their brother Alon, used their wealth to take advantage of women.

The brothers were arrested in Florida on Wednesday and are expected to be taken to New York to face the charges, reports the BBC. A lawyer representing Oren Alexander rejected the accusations.

Tal Alexander’s representative, Joel Denaro, declined to comment. Alon Alexander’s lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

