Stanley Ontop Reveals Why Alex Ekubo Took A Break From Social Media

Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, has revealed the reason for his colleague, Alex Ekubo long hiatus from social media.

New Telegraph recalls that Alex Ekubo has been conspicuously absent from social media.

Ekubo’s last social media post was on December 30, 2024. Which led to speculations that the actor might be suffering from a serious ailment.

However, giving an update about Ekubo’s whereabouts, Stanley Ontop in an Instagram post on Tuesday, described the rumour as false, stating that Ekubo is in good health and doing great for himself.

Speaking on why he left social media, Stanley revealed that the “media was too toxic on him”.

He also disclosed that Ekubo took time from social media and work to regain his sanity, noting that “depression is real”.

Stanley Ontop wrote, “If you all remember in February I posted his picture and was asking about him. @alexxekubo is very fine and he’s doing great.

“He just took time from social media and work. The media was too toxic on him so he decided to give you guys some space. Alex is good 100

“Alex is coming back to this media strong and happy. Alex is not sick as being circulated by some mischievous elements. Alex we await your return. Depression is real”,

