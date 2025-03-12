Stanley Ontop Opens Up On Destiny Etiko, Queeneth Hilbert’s Feud

Share

Veteran Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop has weighed in on the ongoing controversy between Destiny Etiko and Queeneth Hilbert, giving reasons for their highly publicised dispute.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the actresses have been in the headlines over the alleged snatching of a boyfriend, resulting in a lawsuit.

The drama started after Queeneth Hilbert, in a now-deleted Instagram post, accused Destiny Etiko of snatching people’s boyfriends, recounting a personal experience.

Reacting in a video posted online, Stanley Ontop alleged that the dispute between the actresses stemmed from a married man sending ₦1 million to Destiny Etiko after her leg surgery, which she publicly acknowledged.

According to Stanley Ontop, the married man and Queeneth Hilbert dated for five years, a well-known fact among Nollywood members.

Furthermore, he claimed that there was no romantic affair between Destiny Etiko and the married man, revealing that he reached out to Queeneth Hilbert regarding the issue via direct message (DM), but she blocked him.

Stanley Ontop also claimed that almost every Nollywood actor has had an intimate affair with Queeneth Hilbert, debunking the homosexuality allegation she made earlier against him.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a buzz online, intensifying the controversy.

