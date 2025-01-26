Nollywood actor and movie producer, Stanley Ontop, has taken to his social media page to mourn the tragic loss of his brother-in-law.
Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared the tragic news while revealing the circumstances surrounding his brother-in-law’s death.
According to him, his brother-in-law passed away on December 15, 2024, after complaining of stomach pain upon returning from work the previous day.
Folloing the incident, he noted that his brother-in-law was laid to rest on January 25, 2025, in his hometown in Abia State.
In conclusion, he extended heartfelt prayers and condolences to his sister, mourning her loss.
He wrote via his Instagram page: “My only sister Tonia Ajemba lost her husband on the 15th of December.
He was laid to rest today the 25th of January 2025. I pray God gives my sis the fortitude to bear the loss”.
