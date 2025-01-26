New Telegraph

January 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 26, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Stanley Ontop Mourns…

Stanley Ontop Mourns Tragic Loss Of Brother-In-Law

Nollywood actor and movie producer, Stanley Ontop, has taken to his social media page to mourn the tragic loss of his brother-in-law.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared the tragic news while revealing the circumstances surrounding his brother-in-law’s death.

According to him, his brother-in-law passed away on December 15, 2024, after complaining of stomach pain upon returning from work the previous day.

Folloing the incident, he noted that his brother-in-law was laid to rest on January 25, 2025, in his hometown in Abia State.

READ ALSO:

In conclusion, he extended heartfelt prayers and condolences to his sister, mourning her loss.

He wrote via his Instagram page: “My only sister Tonia Ajemba lost her husband on the 15th of December.

He was laid to rest today the 25th of January 2025. I pray God gives my sis the fortitude to bear the loss”.

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Shade Ladipo Showers Encomium On New Partner
Read Next

Nigeria’s Growth, Greatness Depends On Collective Contributions – Group
Share
Copy Link
×