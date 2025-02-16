Stanley Ontop Knocks VeryDarkMan Over TVC Request

Share

Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop has publicly slammed social media critic, VeryDarkMan, following his request to appear on TVC News to clear his name after being accused by Nigerian comedian Deeone.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that VDM had called out TVC for granting Deeone an interview where he made allegations against him, including claims of mismanaging NGO funds and an alleged intimate video with a man.

VeryDarkMan in a now-viral video demanded an opportunity to defend himself on the same platform while slamming the TV station with allegations of being a political tool in the last election.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the development, Stanley Ontop who reacted swiftly shared multiple videos of VDM, including where he was allegedly naked in some. According to the producer, VDM’s past confessions contradict his current claims of innocence. Blasting VDM Stanley Ontop said: “Shut up your mouth! See evidence, mugu. No be you talk all these things? You don give your fellow man a hand job. No way you go do that without doing ‘bend down select.’ “He offered you more money for a massage, if he added more money, you go bend down. So stop all these things! He says he doesn’t have evidence, but you want to go to TVC for what?” Watch the video below:

Share

Please follow and like us: