Stanley Ontop Calls Out Naira Marley Over Lil Smart’s Disappearance

Share

Nollywood actor and producer, Stanley Ontop has taken to his social media page to call out Nigerian singer, Naira Marley over Lil Smart’s disappearance

This comes barely two months after Lil Smart raised the alarm online over an alleged threat to his life.

In a post on December 9, 2024, New Telegraph recalls that Lil Smart asked the public to hold Naira Marley and Zinoleesky accountable should anything happen to him.

Days after the incident, Lil Smart revealed that he had officially submitted his petition against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky to the police and was awaiting justice from the legal system.

READ ALSO:

However, in a new development on Friday, Stanley Ontop, in a post on his Instagram page, alleged that Lil Smart had been illegally arrested over five days ago in Lagos.

He wrote: “@lilsmart has been arrested by unknown persons in Lagos. Why una Dey stress this boy for God’s sake? You guys arrested him for 5 days now and refused to disclose his location.

“@nairamarleyworld and @zinoleesky, wetin Dey sup? Let it not be what I’m thinking. Why are you guys oppressing this young boy for God’s sake? Free Lil Smart. Free Lil Smart.”

Share

Please follow and like us: