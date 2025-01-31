Stanley Ontop Calls Out Frederick Leonard For Blocking Him On IG

Share

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Stanley Ontop on Friday called on out collegue, Frederick Leonard for blocking him on his Instagram page.

New Telegraph reports that Stanley Ontop isn’t the first to be blocked by Frederick Leonard as he had recently blocked Etinosa after she called him out for maltreating crew members on set.

Stanley Ontop has also joined his colleague, Etinosa Idemudia to call out the movie actor and producer over the mistreatment of his crew member.

Stanley alleged that Frederick warned a movie producer never to cast the two of them together in a movie.

Some time ago, I told y’all that this guy was a bully; he also blocked me from telling him the truth. Na so him go tell one producer say any job wa I Dey him no go act there is either I leave or he leaves. Fred talks down on crew members, especially Props and Costumier. He sees himself as the most handsome and God of Nollywood. I pour spit for your face. Zero tolerance, crew lines matters @etinosaofficial thank iu for speaking for the crew members, I have been saying this for a long about him, and he rushed and blocked me Asap. “I Dey wait for Fred to slap any of my members, then he has fallen into my trap. Ndi Ala Ndi Ala Ontop cares”.

