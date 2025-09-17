Stanley Ontop Accuses NAPTIP For Alleged Children Kidnapping

Speaking in a series of posts shared on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Stanley Ontop said some NAPTIP officials invaded Happy Home orphanage homes in Asaba on Sunday, “With a white Hummer bus at about 2 pm and went away with grown-up children between the ages of 13 – 17 without any official documentation”

Nigerian Nollywood Actor, movie producer and human rights activist,better known as Stanley Ontop, has accused the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) of allegedly trafficking children from Delta State to Kano.

“A group of notorious NAPTIP officials from Kano invaded an orphanage here in Asaba and carted away 8 children.

“The government, Women’s Affairs, the SSAs, and the first lady have not said anything about it. It’s only we, the activists for Delta State.

“They pack 8 children and take them to the north, change their names to Muslim names, force them to go to the mosque and read the Qua-ran. If they decline, they will flog them like an illegal refugee, and nothing will have happened. really? Omg”.

Also speaking in a viral video on social media, the Chairman of the Happy Home orphanage, Christopher Nwokoye, who was not at home when the incident occurred, explained, “When I checked the small paper that was left behind by NAPTIP officials, I saw Oka. I now rushed to D division; their DCO did not send any men from their station to come to this orphanage home.

“Then on Monday morning I went to the NAPTIP office at the Federal Secretariat in Oka, and I met their head of duties, and after I showed him the note I came with, he told me that it’s not from them, but it’s from Kano”. (sic)