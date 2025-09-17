Stanley Ontop Accuses NAPTIP For Alleged Children Kidnapping

READ ALSO:
“A group of notorious NAPTIP officials from Kano invaded an orphanage here in Asaba and carted away 8 children.
“The government, Women’s Affairs, the SSAs, and the first lady have not said anything about it. It’s only we, the activists for Delta State.
“They pack 8 children and take them to the north, change their names to Muslim names, force them to go to the mosque and read the Qua-ran. If they decline, they will flog them like an illegal refugee, and nothing will have happened. really? Omg”.
Also speaking in a viral video on social media, the Chairman of the Happy Home orphanage, Christopher Nwokoye, who was not at home when the incident occurred, explained, “When I checked the small paper that was left behind by NAPTIP officials, I saw Oka. I now rushed to D division; their DCO did not send any men from their station to come to this orphanage home.
“Then on Monday morning I went to the NAPTIP office at the Federal Secretariat in Oka, and I met their head of duties, and after I showed him the note I came with, he told me that it’s not from them, but it’s from Kano”. (sic)