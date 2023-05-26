Stanley Okorie Reveals He Recorded Over 10,000 Songs For Nollywood

Legendary Nollywood soundtrack composer and singer, Stanley Okorie has claimed that he has so far made over 10,000 songs in his entire career.

Okorie who was featured by Wonu Osikoya in his recent episode of the Osikoya Speaks podcast made the revelation while speaking in an interview on the show.

The ‘Billionaire (onye ji cash)’ crooner said for almost four years, he was making all the music in Nollywood.

However, he disclosed that his success came at a cost due to his negligence to his immediate family in order to meet deadlines which he said always pisses his wife off.

According to Okorie, “For like four years, I was making all the music in Nollywood. I have made over 10,000 songs.

He said, “It’s a lot. And believe me, it comes at a cost of negligence of some things. You don’t have time for a number of things because you are so focused on your art.

“You can’t go to birthdays because you have deadlines. You can’t do wedding anniversaries; that one was always pissing my wife off.”

The veteran added, “art is immortal” while reviewing his classic track ‘Billionaire (onye ji cash)’, added that it shows that “art is immortal.”

He went further to reveal that he feels excited when he sees people on Tiktok dancing to his song he made six years ago.