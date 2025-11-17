Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, has tendered a heartfelt apology to Nigerians after the Super Eagles’ defeat to DR Congo ended their 2026 World Cup hopes.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria’s campaign came to a dramatic halt following a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat in the African playoff final.

The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, forcing the decisive spot-kicks.

Despite Nwabali’s heroics in saving two penalties during the shootout, his efforts were ultimately in vain as misses from Calvin Bassey, Moses Simon, and Semi Ajayi proved costly.

DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba converted the winning penalty, securing his team’s place in the intercontinental playoffs and dashing Nigeria’s hopes.

Taking to his Instagram page, Nwabali expressed his deep disappointment, acknowledging the pain felt by supporters across the country.

“Painful! We all did our best for the badge, though our best wasn’t enough. I was once a fan and understand how it feels to give you a disappointing night; we take full responsibility.”

The shot-stopper stressed that the team “gave everything for the badge” but conceded that their “best wasn’t enough.”

He concluded by stating that the players “take full responsibility” for the outcome.