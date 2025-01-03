Share

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has penned a heartfelt tribute to his late mother who died on Wednesday, January 1, reflecting on the significant impact of her passing.

New Telegraph recalls that Stanley Nwabali on X, announced the passing of his mother barely a month after the passing of his father.

However, taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the goalkeeper penned an emotional tribute to his mother, revealing that her passing has left a void which seems irreplaceable.

He added that she will always be in his heart, expressing his sadness and how much he misses her.

He said: “A part of me is still lost and I’m wondering if I will ever get it back.

“I’m missing you today but I know that you will always be in my heart”.

