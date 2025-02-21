Standards: COREN Establishes Regional Committees

Share

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), has established Regional Steering Committees (RSCs) to improve the monitoring and enforcement of engineering regulations at local levels.

The inauguration ceremony took place in Lagos on Tuesday at a stakeholders summit on “Restructuring and Reforms in Engineering for National Development”.

The President of COREN, Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, inaugurated members of the committees, stating that they would work diligently and effectively in conjunction with existing structures.

These structures, Abubakar said, would include state technical committees, the expatriate monitoring committee, and existing inspectors.

He said the new operational model, incorporating whistle – blowing, engineering intellgence gathering, surveillance, an investigation panel, and a disciplinary tribunal, among others, would significantly improve the engineering land scape in Nigeria.

According to him, the committees, comprising professionals representing diverse disciplines, academia, industry, among others, have three main areas of responsibility.

He said they would ensure engineering regulations monitoring and enforcement, carried out technical and administrative oversight, stakeholders’ engagement and advocacy.

This, he said, would foster collaboration and improve how engineering would be governed, ensuring accountability and encouraging innovation in the field.

