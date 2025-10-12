Standardise Private Schools Operations – TFA

A non-profit and advocacy organization, Tilova for Africa (TFA), has decried the unwholesome activities of some private schools, calling for strict regulatory oversight of private schools in Nigeria. It cited the recent case of a three-year-old child in Enugu who was violently flogged by her teacher, leaving visible marks on her legs. According to the United States-based group, the operations of many of the mushroom private schools, especially at the nursery and primary level, leave so much to be desired. It called for the standardization of operations in schools. In a statement, the cofounder of TFA, Mr Martin Nwabueze, urged the government to standardise the operations of private and community/faith-based educational institutions across Nigeria.

The TFA said this will ensure that non-state schools, including private, community, and faith-based schools, adhere to national standards in infrastructure, quality of teachers/ teaching, curriculum content, and accountability. The group lamented that some private schools have classroom infrastructure described metaphorically as “poultry sheds” due to their poor conditions, while teachers are barely literate. Tilova For Africa stated: “The proliferation of private schools in Nigeria’s education space is a confirmation that all is not well in the sector. All manner of people are now establishing schools in Nigeria.