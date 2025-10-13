Standardisation: SON Seeks Improved Stakeholder Collaboration To Strengthen Trade

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has called for collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen trade through standards by eliminating substandard products from Nigeria. The Director-General, SON, Ifeanyi Okeke, stated this at the 2025 edition of the World Standards Day themed “Shared vision for a better world, spotlight on the Sustainable Development Goal 17” celebration in Lagos.

He said the event was not only to commemorate the global significance of standards, but also to demonstrate collective commitment through the work of standards, a symbolic expression of unity and shared vision for national and global development.

According to him, the theme is both timely and also compelling, noting that it reinforces the fact that sustainable development cannot be achieved by any single institution. “Collaboration, cooperation, partnership are true drivers of progress and standards are the common language that makes such partnership possible.

“For Nigeria, this theme speaks to the realities of our development journey. Our goals, from food security to industrialization, from energy transition to trade expansion, require cooperation between the government, the private sector, academia and civil society. “By spotlighting this Sustain able Development Goal 17, we affirm that partnerships are not simply supportive, but are the very backbone for achieving other Sustainable Development Goals.

Okeke said that national quality infrastructure is the underpinning, that determines Nigeria’s level of development, in terms of its ability to ensure that imported and exported products meet the required standards either national, regional and global standards.