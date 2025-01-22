Standard-Setting Bodies Publish Reports On Boosting Transparency

Share

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS), the BIS Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) and the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) have published three final reports containing proposals and practices to improve transparency and streamline margin processes and increase the predictability of margin requirements across centrally and non-centrally cleared markets.

According to a press release, the reports are part of a holistic work programme bringing together the BCBS, the CPMI, IOSCO and the FSB.

They were developed following the 2022 publication of the BCBS-CPMIIOSCO report Review of margining practices, which identified areas for further work.

The statement said: “Transparency and responsiveness of initial margin in centrally cleared markets – review and policy proposals, from the BCBS, CPMI and IOSCO, sets out 10 final policy proposals relevant to central counterparties and clearing members.

“The proposals seek to aid market participants’ and regulators’ understanding of initial margin requirements and responsiveness through increased transparency.

An accompanying cover note summarises consultation feedback. The relevant standard-setting bodies will consider how best to implement the proposals.

