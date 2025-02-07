Standard Of Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam Thrills Ikoyi Club, Sponsors

Share

The standard exhibited by the participants who took part in the just-concluded Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam has been applauded by the host, Ikoyi Club and the sponsors, Quomodo Systems Africa.

At the swimming pools of the Ikoyi Club 1938, the developmental Inter School Grand Slam event took place on Saturday at the Ikoyi Club 1938 with so much fun and glamour which kept spectators and fans at the edge of their seats due to the amazing displays of the participants.

At the end of the thrilling contests by the schools, the swimming pool section of the Ikoyi Club, Grange School was among the schools in the top run for the overall best position which can only be determined at the end of Phase Two of the Grand Slam billed for later in the year.

Riverbank School, Children International School, Meadow Hall School and The Kids Court School were also splendid on the pools with exciting podium finishes in various categories.

The Games Captain and Vice Chairman of the Swimming Section of Ikoyi Club, Akinbulejo Onabolu, said he was pleased with the skill level displayed by swimmers in the participating schools.

Share

Please follow and like us: