Standard Chartered Unveils AI-powered Video Column

Standard Chartered has announced the launch of an innovative AIpowered video column, the “Standard Chartered Wealth Management FX Intelligent Expert” for clients across its key markets.

The feature leverages advanced artificial intelligence technology in collaboration with LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group).

This industry-first initiative represents a significant step forward in delivering realtime, easily digestible FX market insights directly to clients, underscoring Standard Chartered’s commitment to client-centric innovation and leadership in digital-first wealth solutions.

Building on insights drawn from the Bank’s Daily Market Navigator – an authoritative market publication produced by Standard Chartered’s Global Chief Investment Office – this new solution applies AI-driven summarisation, translates the material where necessary, and automatically converts the summarised insights into an engaging one-minute video with voiceover and relevant visuals.

Following its December 2024 debut for retail clients in Mainland China, plans are now in place to roll out the service in the coming months in Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Foreign exchange investments are a crucial component of diversified asset allocation, yet many investors struggle to stay abreast of the rapidly changing market.

The “Standard Chartered Wealth Management FX Intelligent Expert” aims to overcome this challenge by providing faster time to market, scalability, and cost efficiency.

Clients benefit from an improved experience through dynamic, on-demand video updates that are both interactive and accessible, enabling them to understand crucial market movements and potential trade opportunities more easily.

This engaging communication platform positions Standard Chartered at the forefront of the banking industry’s adoption of new technologies that further enhance client advisory services.

The Bank’s leadership in adopting such cutting-edge technology underscores its broader strategy to enhance its wealth capability across key markets, helping clients make more informed decisions and driving increased opportunities for FX transactions.

For Standard Chartered, the initiative solidifies its position as the preferred partner for foreign exchange activities and demonstrates how harnessing AI and digital innovation can lead to deeper client engagement, thereby cementing its position as a leading international wealth manager.

