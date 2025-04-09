Standard Chartered Mulls African Expansion After Divestures

Share

Standard Chartered Plc is considering expanding its presence in Africa to grow its wealth and transactions businesses, after spending the past three years exiting some of its smaller operations on the continent, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The news agency quoted Chris Egberink, chief executive officer and head of banking & coverage, South Africa at the lender as saying: “Like we’ve gone and expanded in Egypt with a fully-fledged bank on the ground, we are looking at one or two other countries.

There are a number of countries we are considering, and Morocco is one.” The timing will depend on regulatory engagement, licensing, due diligence and client appetite, Egberink said.

According to the news agency, the move will enhance the London-based lender’s strategy of focusing on its wealth and cross-border transactional businesses, after divesting units in Africa and the Middle East since April 2022 to streamline its operations.

It has exited units in Zimbabwe, Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Jordan, Lebanon and Tanzania, and is looking to sell its retail banking businesses in Botswana, Uganda and Zambia.

The lender opened a branch in Egypt in January last year, as it views it as a pivotal gateway to Africa and the Middle East. The bank remains risk-on in South Africa, Egberink said.

That’s even as fractures have emerged between the two biggest partners in the nation’s coalition government over the direction of the economy and budget, and US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs stoke global uncertainty.

