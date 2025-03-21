Standard Chartered Lauds FG’s Economic Reforms

Share

Standard Chartered Bank has commended the country’s sweeping reforms, paving the way for a new era of investment and growth.

A statement issued by Director of Information in the Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, said during the meeting the delegation praised Nigeria’s economic reforms, describing them as “extraordinary” highlighting key measures such as the removal of fuel subsidies and market liberalisation.

Investor confidence in Nigeria’s debt market featured prominently in discussions, with participants noting renewed appetite for both Eurobonds and local debt instruments.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the the Economy, Edun, highlighted the country’s improving fiscal health, citing a significant reduction in the budget deficit and ongoing efforts to stabilise the economy, control inflation, and lower interest rates.

Nigeria’s economy, he noted, was growing at 3.84 per cent, with a target of seven per cent needed for substantial poverty reduction and job creation.

The delegation also praised President Bola Tinubu’s engagement with international financial institutions and development agencies, noting that Nigeria’s proactive approach to economic partnerships is fostering a more stable and investment-friendly environment.

