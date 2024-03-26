Standard Chartered Backs Female Entrepreneurs, Unveils Women In Tech Programme

Standard Chartered Bank (Nigeria) Limited has launched the fifth edition of its SC Women in Technology incubator to support and promote the economic and social development of women in Nigeria. This follows the successful completion of the last four editions, which have seen 20 winners emerge to date collectively receiving over $200,000 in seed funding for their businesses. Through this initiative, the bank continues to focus on capacity building for women-owned small enterprises and sees this as a great opportunity to support greater diversity in gender representation within technology entrepreneurship for women in the country.

The Standard Chartered Women in Tech programme targets female-led entrepreneurial teams and provide them with training, mentorship, and seed funding. Like the last edition, in this edition, 10 young businesswomen will go through a rigorous 12-week executive bootcamp during which they will interact with industry experts, business development coaches and executives from Standard Chartered. At the end of the training period, five winners with the most compelling ideas will be chosen and each winner will be awarded up to N10 million to invest in their business.

Commenting on the launch of the fifth edition, Joke Adu, Acting Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited, said: “We are pleased to continue empowering female entrepreneurs in Nigeria through the SC Women in tech Incubator. “We are optimistic about the impact this programme will have on the socio-economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The support the beneficiaries get will go a long way in ensuring the sustainability of their businesses while creating employment for more women and youths in the country.

“We are excited about the endless growth opportunities and ripple effect impact this growth will have on the economy. This initiative builds on the bank’s track record of increasing women’s access to entrepreneurial finance, employability and supporting adolescent girls and women through financing and capacity building.” Following the successful launch of the programme in Nigeria in 2019, the Women in Tech programme has rolled out in other markets including Bahrain, Zambia and more recently Saudi Arabia. Other markets also running incubators include Kenya and UAE.