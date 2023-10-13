Standard Chartered: Africa’s Total Export’ll Hit $952BN by 2035

Africa’s total export will reach $952 billion by 2035 and once the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is fully implemented, the continent has the potential to increase this figure by a further 29 per cent, representing an annual growth rate of three percent from now until 2035, Standard Chartered’s “Future of Trade: Africa report,” has said.

According to the report, which was published yesterday, rising regional trade levels and greater connectivity will unlock high-growth corridors across Africa and beyond. It said that intra- Africa trade is expected to reach $140 billion by 2035, equating to 15 percent of Africa’s total exports.

It further stated that Africa’s corridors with some of the world’s most dynamic regions would grow faster than the global average of 4.3 percent. Specifically, it said that the East Africa-South Asia corridor was expected to emerge as the fastest-growing major corridor, at 7.1 per cent per annum through to 2035.

The Middle East-North Africa and the Middle East-East Africa corridors will also be substantial, with their combined trade volume expected to reach almost $200 billion by 2035.

The report noted that AfCFTA is not the first attempt made by Africa’s markets to promote greater cohesion, but that the existing agreements often have overlapping or contradicting objectives – creating a “spaghetti bowl effect.”

“There are eight significant Regional Economic Communities (RECs) recognised by the African Union (AU), and most AU markets are enrolled in two or more RECs, with the high costs of compliance and administration making intra-Africa trade less competitive.

“AfCFTA could help overcome this by implementing common rules of origin, which grant all 54 AfCFTA members preferential trade access to each other’s markets, to the extent set out in the agreement,” it said.