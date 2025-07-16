Standard Bank’s CEO Faults Moody’s On Ratings Assessment

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Bank, the continent’s largest bank by assets, Sim Tshabalala, has pushed back against a recent Moody’s Ratings assessment, which flagged the bank’s exposure to South African government debt as a potential risk to its credit profile.

“We respectfully wonder what data they were using to get to that conclusion,” Tshabalala said, while speaking at the final panel discussion of the group’s Africa Unlocked Conference 2025, held in Cape Town.

Responding to a question on Moody’s concern that Standard Bank’s high investment in sovereign bonds closely ties its credit outlook to that of the South African government, Tshabalala said that the proportion of government debt on Standard Bank’s book is not greater than that of its competitors, stressing that, “In fact, it’s less.”

He added that the bank holds government debt largely for prudential reasons. “Investors, in fact, have asked us why we don’t take advantage of the yield pick up by holding more government debt.”

He also defended the group’s broader risk approach, saying: “We don’t believe in armchair banking at Standard Bank – we’ve deployed our balance sheet to the real economy and our clients.”

Standard Bank plans to engage directly with Moody’s, Tshabalala confirmed, saying the group’s data “does not support the negative conclusions they reached.”

Meanwhile, Standard Bank has launched its new brand campaign, “Keep Growing”, which debuts with a television commercial in the South African market. Margaret Nienaber, chief operating officer of Standard Bank Group, notes that the lender, which serves over 20 million customers, has a 163-year history on the continent.

“This gives us a deep understanding of Africa’s unique context,” she said. Developed in collaboration with creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel, part of the Up&Up Group, the campaign highlights how growth can unlock opportunities and foster thriving communities.

Diana Springer, head of group brand and marketing at Standard Bank, said the creative treatment needed to be “visually memorable and emotionally powerful”.

“It was crucial for us to communicate that growth isn’t always easy, but it is worth it.” South African jazz and soul artist Zoe Modiga’s rendition of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” underscores the theme of resilience in the advertisement.

Modiga is a past recipient of the Standard Bank Young Artist Award and has become one of the country’s most compelling contemporary voices.