Standard Bank, IFC Move To Expand Local Currency Lending In Africa

Share

The Standard Bank Group has signed an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to expand local currency lending and accelerate development projects across Africa.

A press release said that through the agreement, Standard Bank and IFC will collaborate on cross-currency swaps and derivatives, as well as benefit from each other’s market expertise to boost access to local currency financing for businesses in Africa, especially in countries where currency liquidity is challenging.

Speaking on the agreement, Kayode Solola, Head of Global Markets Africa Regions at Standard Bank Group said:“Driven by positive market reforms and attractive returns, global investors have shifted their gaze to Africa.

“There is also growing interest in sub-Saharan countries with investors recognising the continent’s potential.

“The agreement with IFC further entrenches Standard Bank’s ability to make a real difference in the countries in which we operate, allowing deeper participation of local stakeholders in their own economy.”

Also speaking on the agreement, Martin Habel, Head of Treasury Client Solutions EMEA at IFC said: “Enhancing access to local currency financing in Africa is essential for business growth, job creation and the development of local capital markets.

“This agreement supports IFC’s strategy to expand funding and hedging solutions, facilitating access to local currency financing and reducing reliance on foreign currencydenominated debt in African countries.”

According to the press release: “Standard Bank was selected as the partner for this initiative due to its long-standing relationship with IFC and a strong track record on both local and foreign currency financing solutions.

“As the largest bank in Africa, with a presence in over 20 countries, Standard Bank is uniquely positioned to access local currency markets.

“Standard Bank is a leader in forex trading across Africa, making it the go-to choice for investors seeking local currency exposure in emerging markets. Its large footprint enables the bank to effectively mitigate currency risks throughout the continent.”

Share

Please follow and like us: