Standard Bank Grows Earnings To $2.9bn

Africa’s biggest lender by assets, Standard Bank Group, has reported record profit as a growing client base boosted fee and commission income and as market volatility drove trading revenue. Headline earnings for the year climbed 10.5 per cent to R49.2 billion ($2.9 billion), the Johannesburg-based lender said.

That compares with the R48.2 billion median estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The lender declared a final dividend of R8.78 per share, bringing the total payout for the year to a record R16.95.

The lender, backed by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, added 3.3 per cent more clients in the year to total 19.6 million, and benefitted from trade-related volatility, which affected African currencies and debt, and lifted trading revenue.

The oneyear historical volatility of the rand was at 10 per cent at the end of last year, the highest among major currencies on the continent.

The war in Iran is likely to extend the period of unpredictability. “Geopolitical developments in the Middle East, particularly the conflict involving Iran, continue to introduce uncertainty,” Standard Bank said in the statement.

“While our guidance includes current information, an enduring or escalated conflict could affect macroeconomic assumptions, including on trade, inflation, and growth.” Net interest income climbed 4% as gross loans and advances jumped six per cent. Non-interest revenue grew 10 per cent to R63.75 billion.

The increase in its customer base drove deposits up 11 per cent to R2.4 trillion. The bank now has R3.62 trillion in assets. Headline earnings at the bank’s rest-of-Africa operations climbed 9%.

The unit now makes up 40 per cent of the bank’s total earnings, while its South Africa operations, where income surged 16 per cent in the period, now account for 51 per cent of headline performance.