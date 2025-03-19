Standard Bank Eyes Business Opportunities In Africa

Share

Standard Bank, South Africa’s largest lender by capital and assets, has said it remains optimistic about the year ahead – despite potential trade disruptions as a result of US policy changes and a possible negative impact on consumer finances following a proposed Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike in the 2025 Budget Review, adding that it sees significant opportunity across Africa.

Moneyweb reported Deputy CEO of the bank, Kenny Fihla, as saying that the lender expected disruptions to be temporary and that there might be a “delay” in the relief that was expected for consumers in a lower inflation and lower interest rate environment.

“The combination of the increase in VATand the absence of the adjustments [to income brackets] will have a negative impact, but not too significant as there are still benefits coming from a more favourable economic environment that has continued to prevail over the last couple of months — and will continue to prevail going forward,” Fihla was quoted as saying.

Although Standard Bank anticipates economic headwinds in subSaharan Africa to moderate there are still many “unknowns”, he further said, adding:

“We can only work with our best guestimates on what is known today and be mindful of challenges that might come our way.

“There will always be impairments, but they are now within reason, given the quality of assets that had been originated.”

The bank’s 2024 results saw its South African franchise recording double-digit earnings growth in 2024, supported by increased client activity and improved credit trends.

The group’s Africa regions portfolio delivered earnings of R18 billion and an ROE of over 28% in 2024, contributing just over 40% to group headline earnings.

Key contributors included Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozam – bique, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia. East Africa benefitted from macroeconomic tailwinds such as lower inflation and strong foreign exchange inflows.

Inflation in this sub-region is expected to remain low, interest rates to decline, and growth to remain robust. West Africa experienced high inflation, elevated interest rates, and weakening local currencies, especially in Angola and Nigeria.

Despite these factors, the region delivered a “commendable performance” with strong growth in corporate and sovereign lending. There are expectations for an improvement in real GDP and more moderate inflation, although interest rates will remain high.

