Standard Bank Expands Physical Presence Amid Digital Transformation

Despite the global trend towards digital banking, Standard Bank has increased its number of branches from 619 to 652 in 2023 and is set to further expand by just over five per cent by the end of 2024, the lender said in a statement, adding that since 2020, its branches have increased by 100. According to the statement, the strategic growth comes as a response to the evolving needs of the bank’s customers, who, while increasingly embracing digital channels for their banking needs, still value the presence of a physical branch.

“Standard Bank is redefining the role of the traditional bank branch, focusing on specialised services that customers require in convenient locations,” the statement said. Commenting on the expansion: Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank head for personal and private banking in South Africa, said: “While we are increasing our physical presence on the ground, we are reducing our overall square metre footprint. Our branches are now more focused on providing services that our customers may require, at a location where they are.”

“The days when customers had to adapt to the bank are over. Today, we adapt to them, ensuring that whether they choose to interact with us digitally or face-to-face, they receive the same high standard of service,” Makeke added. According to a report by a financial news website, over the weekend, US banks added more net new branches in 2023 for the first time in a decade. Last year lenders added 94 net new branches across the US, according to new data released last week by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

That was the first annual period since 2012 they opened more than they closed. It ended a decade-long consolidation of physical locations around the country triggered by the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which forced many banks to cut costs and reduce the size of their footprints while also relying more heavily on digital banking to connect with customers.

However, the report said that the number of US branches was 69,684 at the end of 2023, down from 82,461 in 2012. Analysts say that the reason some banks are building new physical branches is that they view the physical locations as ways to grab new wealth management and small-business customers without making acquisitions of rivals that might not pass muster with antitrust regulators.