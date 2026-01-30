Standard Bank Closes $250m Financing Facility For Aradel Energy

Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited, and Standard Bank of South Africa Limited have achieved financial close on a landmark $250 million financing facility for Aradel Energy Limited.

According to a statement, the facility was structured to support Aradel Energy’s strategic growth agenda, including the acquisition of an additional 40% equity interest in ND Western Limited from Petrolin Trading Limited, the refinancing of existing loan facilities, and the funding of increased production from the Company’s existing asset base.

The statement also said: “Aradel Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aradel Holdings Plc and the operator of the Ogbele and Omerelu onshore marginal fields, as well as OPL 227 in shallow water terrain. Prior to the transaction, Aradel Energy held a 41.67 per cent equity interest in ND Western. Following the completion of the acquisition, its shareholding in ND Western has increased to 81.67 per cent.