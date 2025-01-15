Standard Alliance Cites Corporate Restructuring For Reporting Delay

Share

Standard Alliance Insurance Plc has announced a delay in the filing of its Unaudited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The company attributes the postponement to an ongoing corporate restructuring initiative aimed at resolving critical operational challenges and positioning the firm for long-term growth.

In a statement issued by Halima Jimada, Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Standard Alliance Insurance assured the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) of its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The company clarified that the delay, though unavoidable, is integral to ensuring the accuracy and reliability of its financial disclosures.

The company has pledged to submit its outstanding Q4’24 Unaudited Financial Statements by March 31, 2025, and its Audited Financial Statements by June 30, 2025.

“Once completed, the reports will be made available on the company’s official website and through the NGX Issuers’ Portal,” the underwriting firm stated in its corporate filing to the NGX on Wednesday.

The firm emphasised that the delay is neither deliberate nor a result of negligence but stems from exceptional circumstances tied to the restructuring process.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to delivering high-quality financial reporting that accurately reflects its financial standing. The development underscores the NGX strict regulatory requirements quoted companies must comply with or face regulatory sanctions.

One of such post listing requirements is having to file quarterly and annual financial statements timeously even when undergoing structural transitions.

Several companies which failed to meet such post listing requirements were delisted last year after series of efforts by the NGX to assist the defaulting firms in remedying their compliance deficiency.

