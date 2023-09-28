Stand-up Order: Apologise to Yoruba Obas, Afenifere Tells Obasanjo

The Yoruba socio- political group, Afenifere, has lambasted former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the way he ordered some monarchs to stand up and sit down at a public function in Iseyin, Oyo State.

At a meeting held in the house of the leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, yesterday, organisation asked Obasanjo to apologise publicly to the entire monarchs in Yoruba land for denigrating the race.

In a communique read by the Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Jare Ajayi, the group was disappointed with the way Obasanjo treated monarchs with disdain at a public function.

It read: “Afenifere was taken aback by the avoidable and unwarranted incident that took place at Iseyin, Oyo State, on Friday, September 15, where former President Olusegun Obasanjo commanded royal fathers at the gathering to stand up (and after complying), were ordered to sit down.

“It was as though a military commander was giving orders to his troops. We Yoruba respect our traditional institutions, the arrowhead of which are our traditional rulers, who, traditionally and spiritually, have acquired the status of deities.

It is not surprising that they are referred to as Igbakeji Orisa. “In view of the attempt to ridicule the respected Oba- ship institution in Yoruba land, Afenifere hereby demands an unreserved public apology to obas from former President Obasanjo.

Our tradition describes who we are. It is hereby recommended that royal fathers are spared the trouble to stand up at public functions as obtained in the United Kingdom, among others.”