StanChart In Partnership To Enhance International Payments

In a significant move to strengthen its retail crossborder payments offering, leading global bank, Standard Chartered, has announced a partnership with Wise Platform, Wise’s global payments infrastructure for banks, to power faster and cheaper international payments for the bank’s cross-border payment service, SC Remit.

The partnership will allow Standard Chartered’s SC Remit customers in Asia and in the Middle East to send money in 21 currencies including USD, CAD, EUR, GBP, SGD, HKD, JPY in a matter of seconds all while being fully transparent on pricing — customers getting the mid-market rate with no markups.

Standard Chartered will integrate Wise’s infrastructure through the Wise Platform API to provide this experience to SC Remit customers over the coming quarters, with a further expansion on the horizon both in the number of currencies supported as well as more markets where Standard Chartered operates.

This underscores Standard Chartered’s commitment to deliver a world-class international banking experience to meet the needs of customers who value fast, low-cost and convenient payments.

Standard Chartered joins the strong roster of partners choosing Wise Platform to make cross-border payments more efficient and bring convenient, fast, secure and transparent transactions to their customers, improving the endto-end experience and driving customer loyalty.

With 65+ licences and six direct connections to payment systems, 63 per cent of Wise’s cross-border payments are completed instantly, under 20 seconds.

Additionally, Wise Platform partners benefit from the expertise of a global engineering team and dedicated specialists in implementation, compliance and 24/7 support, all working collaboratively to seamlessly and safely integrate the Wise APIs into partner dashboards and user interfaces to make integrations easy and quick.

