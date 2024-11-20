StanChart Banks On Wealthy Africans To Drive Growth

Share

Standard Chartered Plc is banking on the ultrarich in Africa to expand its business after more than doubling assets under management in its wealth business on the continent the past three years, according to a Bloomberg report.

Assets Under Management (AUM) in sub-Saharan Africa has catapulted to $4 billion from $1.7 billion, Chairman José Viñals said in an interview in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

The continent has more than 135 000 dollar millionaires and that number is likely to jump 65% over the next decade, according to Henley & Partners and New World Wealth.

The London-based bank has shrunk its business in Africa by divesting from seven markets, but retained a presence in 10 countries that are navigating challenges including currency depreciations, high inflation, insecurity and debt, he said.

“The direction of travel is phenomenal and we expect to achieve very significant increases because wealth is one of the most potent engines of Standard Chartered,” Viñals said.

