Stanbic Pension Managers Hosts Employers’ Forum

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, hosted its two-day highlevel virtual Employers’ Forum recently.

According to a press release, the event attracted a diverse mix of professionals, thought leaders and policymakers, who came together to discuss the theme, “The pension journey: Collaborating for a secure tomorrow.”

The statement also said that the well-attended event created a platform for robust discussion with key stakeholders from the public and private sectors to explore innovative strategies for enhancing pension administration, simplifying remittance processes, and improving access to pension benefits.

In his keynote address, Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, highlighted the need for enhanced partnership across diverse employer sectors and key stakeholders. He said: “Our theme, ‘The pension journey: Collaborating for a secure tomorrow’, captures the essence of our shared belief – that retirement security is a collective endeavour.

It begins with trust, strengthens through partnership, and thrives on shared responsibility.” In her closing remarks, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers expressed gratitude to all partners and participants.

She said: “It is often said that the strength of any system lies not just in its design, but in the people who uphold it. Today, you reminded us about why this partnership is so vital. You asked insightful questions, shared your challenges openly, and reaffirmed your commitment to a better future.”