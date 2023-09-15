Stanbic Leads in Pension Savings Accounts’ Growth

Nigeria’s Retirement Savings Account (RSA) landscape has shown a surge in new registrations for the second quarter of 2023, further solidifying the steady growth recorded in Q1.

This is based on the second quarter National Pension Report released by industry regulator, PenCom. The latest figures reveal an 82 percent youth participation rate, high- lighting the younger generation’s growing involvement in the nation’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

According to the Q2’23 report, 63,693 new Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) were registered. Notably, 52,079 of these new accounts, or 82 per cent, belonged to individuals under the age of 40.

For comparison, the first quarter of the year, which ended on March 31, 2023, saw 83,654 new RSAs. Among these, 70,407 account holders, or 84 per cent, were under the age of 40, while 46 per cent were even younger, falling below the age of 30.

A detailed analysis of RSA registrations shows that Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers led the way with 19,076 new accounts, marking a 30 per cent increase over the previous quarter.

The firm also held the leading position in the first quarter, with a 28.9 percent share of the market, translating to 23,586 new members. As of the end of Q2’23, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers had amassed approximately 2,034,226 RSA members, constituting a significant 20 percent of the 10 million total RSA members in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, new industry competitors Access Pensions and GT Pensions continued their aggressive growth trajectory by adding 7,215 and 1,078 new RSA members in the second quarter of the year.

This compares to 7,747 and 879 RSA members that Access Pensions and GT Pensions, respectively, added in the first quarter.