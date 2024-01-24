Stanbic IBTC wins multiple awards at 2023 International Finance Awards

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has announced the recognition of several of its subsidiaries across nine categories at the prestigious 2023 International Finance Awards. According to a press release, the awards acknowledged excellence in financial services and spotlighted outstanding organizations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe. Commenting on the recognition, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, emphasised the enduring legacy of Stanbic IBTC Group as a leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria for over three decades.

He said: “This accolade underscores Stanbic IBTC’s profound commitment to innovation, the delivery of exceptional services, and the establishment of transparency, solidifying our position as a trusted partner for our clientele.” Sogunle highlighted the encouragement drawn from the accolades, stating: “As we celebrate these achievements, we look forward with renewed responsibility and determination to remain at the forefront of financial innovation, driving growth, and contributing to the prosperity of our clients and the nation at large.”