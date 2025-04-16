Stanbic IBTC Wins Big At UBA Pensions Sports Tournament

Share

Stanbic IBTC Pensions on Tuesday emerged as the overall champions at the 11th edition of the annual UBA Pensions Sports Tournament at the Upbeat Recreational Centre, Lekki, Lagos.

The highly competitive event, which brought together professionals from across Nigeria’s pension industry for a day of networking, fitness and friendly rivalry, drew over 1,000 participants and spectators.

At the end of the tournament, Stanbic IBTC claimed the top spot on the medals table, while Leadway Pensure and Citizens Pensions secured second and third positions, respectively. In total, 72 medals were awarded across various categories.

The tournament featured a mix of traditional and modern activities, including sack race, egg-and-spoon race, wall climbing, virtual games, and a 5-a-side football contest, which was won by PAL Pensions.

Other highlights included the team march-past, Trampoline Basketball, foam pit races and board games.

READ ALSO:

Fifteen Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) featured at this year’s games, including PAL Pensions, Leadway Pensure, FCMB Pensions, CardinalStone Pensions, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Citizens Pensions, Tangerine APT Pensions, Fidelity Pension Managers, Veritas Glansvills Pensions, Heirs Life, Trustfund Pensions, Custodian Life Assurance, CrusaderSterling Pensions, OAK Pensions and Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of UBA Pensions, Blessing Ogwu, said the tournament was designed to promote physical and mental well-being among industry stakeholders.

“We understand the value of wellbeing, not just financial, but physical and mental,” Ogwu said. “This tournament is our way of encouraging balance, and we are proud to bring our industry together in such a unique and impactful way.”

Executive Director, Operations & IT, UBA Pensions, Daniel Wajuihian, also emphasised the importance of human connection in the pension industry, noting that sports create a natural platform for collaboration.

“Sports unite people, drive passion, and reflect the values we stand for as an organisation,” he said.

The event was graced by representatives of the Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), board members of UBA Pensions, executives from UBA Bank, and directors of several PFAS.

The UBA Pensions Sports Tournament continues to serve as a flagship industry event aimed at promoting work-life balance and deepening relationships across the pension sector.

The 12th edition is expected to hold in 2026.

Share