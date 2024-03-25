Stanbic IBTC Unveils Enhanced App For Business Owners

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has launched an enhanced version of its mobile app, optimised specifically for businesses. In a press release, the bank said that the updated app offers a range of new features designed to streamline and simplify digital banking for business owners. “The enhanced mobile app for business provides a comprehensive suite of tools to manage finances efficiently. With an intuitive interface, users can execute transactions seamlessly; transfer funds between accounts; check real time balances; and manage beneficiaries.

The app offers instant access to transaction statements, self-service options, and robust security features to safeguard business operations,” it said. Endorsing the app, Wole Adeniyi, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced Stanbic IBTC Mobile App tailored specifically for our business clients. Our goal is to provide businesses with a seamless and efficient platform to conduct their banking activities, including transactions, statement requests, transfers, and more, all from the convenience of their mobile devices.”

He stated that the optimised mobile app reflects Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to innovation and digitisation, in supporting businesses in Nigeria, adding that the Bank aims to empower businesses to reach their goals and achieve success by offering tailored solutions and enhanced features. He further said: “This app enhancement is a significant step in ongoing efforts to simplify our banking processes and enhance customer experience through technology. With robust security measures and a user-friendly interface, our business clients can now manage their finances more efficiently and confidently.”