Stanbic IBTC Trustees wins ‘Best Trust Company Nigeria 2023’ award

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been awarded, “Best Trust Company Nigeria 2023” by Finance Derivative, a leading financial news and analysis publication.

According to a press release, the award recognises the company’s outstanding performance, dedication to excellence, and commitment to providing quality service to clients. Charles Omoera, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees, expressed delight at receiving the award and said that the company was honoured to receive the recognition from Finance Derivative.

Charles noted that the company’s extensive knowledge and expertise in this field has enabled it develop innovative and personalised solutions that cater to the unique needs of its clients.

According to him, the recognition of Stanbic IBTC Trustees as the “Best Trust Company Nigeria 2023” by Finance Derivative is a testament to the company’s exceptional performance and contribution to the financial industry. Charles also stated that the award validated Stanbic IBTC’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and professionalism, adding that the company had demonstrated unrivalled competence in providing exceptional trust services that meet the unique needs of its clients.

He attributed Stanbic IBTC Trustees’ achievements to its unwavering dedication to serving its clients. He also cited the company’s focus and deep understanding of local and international markets, which enable it to provide effective solutions. Recognising the role and expertise of the dedicated staff, Emi Agaba-Oloja, Executive Director Stanbic IBTC Trustees, stated that the company’s staff are highly specialised in trust matters, adding that the company takes pride in having the best hands on the team.

She further asserted that Stanbic IBTC Trustees would continue to deliver excellent and efficient services while investing in its people, processes, and technology to ensure that it remains a trusted partner to its clients. Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group. With shareholders’ funds of over N300 million, the company complies with the SEC’s minimum capital requirement for Trust companies in Nigeria.