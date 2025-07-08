Stanbic IBTC Surpasses N500b CBN Recapitalisation Target

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced that it has surpassed the ₦500 billion minimum capital requirement set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), following a successful ₦148.7 billion Rights Issue, which was oversubscribed.

This achievement positions the bank alongside Access Bank, GTCO, UBA, and Zenith Bank, which have already met the new recapitalisation threshold.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group revealed it had set out to raise ₦148.7 billion but ultimately secured ₦181.4 billion a 21.9% oversubscription. Additionally, ₦140 billion was injected into the bank by its parent company.

The rights offering, floated at ₦50.50 per share, led to the issuance and listing of 2,944,772,083 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on June 25, 2025. This brings Stanbic IBTC’s total issued and fully paid-up shares to 15.9 billion, up from 12.96 billion.

The capital raise comes in response to the CBN’s directive for banks to boost their capital bases to strengthen systemic stability amid economic volatility and the rising demands of digital banking. Analysts have lauded Stanbic IBTC’s proactive compliance as a demonstration of financial leadership.

Dr. Kunle Adedeji, Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, described the milestone as a defining moment in the group’s growth trajectory.

“The enthusiastic participation of our shareholders is a testament to their trust in our strategic intent. This is not merely a financial transaction—it signals our readiness to scale new heights in innovation, efficiency, and customer-centricity,” he said.

Of the proceeds, ₦140 billion has been channelled into Stanbic IBTC Bank, the group’s flagship banking subsidiary. The capital injection is expected to enhance the bank’s lending capabilities, boost investment in digital infrastructure, and broaden its presence across key growth sectors.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, said the recapitalisation would enable the bank to provide stronger support to individuals, SMEs, and large corporates.

“With this renewed capital strength, we are better equipped to address market needs, invest in emerging technologies, and pursue strategic growth opportunities that enhance shareholder value,” he stated.

Market analysts have commended the Rights Issue’s success as a reflection of Stanbic IBTC’s sound corporate governance and performance. The development is seen not just as a compliance measure but as a foundation for greater resilience, improved customer service, and digital transformation.

The outcome of the capital raise is being touted as a model for other banks navigating the CBN’s recapitalisation directive, highlighting growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s banking sector and its capacity to evolve with global trends.